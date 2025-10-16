Russell, Antonelli extend Mercedes deals for 2026

British driver George Russell and Italian Kimi Antonelli have signed contract extensions with Mercedes for next season.

LONDON (AFP) – British driver George Russell and Italian Kimi Antonelli have signed contract extensions with Mercedes for next season, the Formula One team announced on Wednesday.

Russell, who won the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this month, will race full-time for the team in F1 for a fifth year.

The 27-year-old's future with Mercedes was in doubt earlier this season with reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen briefly linked with a move from Red Bull.

According to reports, Verstappen had a break clause in his contract allowing him to leave Red Bull if he was outside the top three in the championship prior to August's summer break.

But Verstappen has only solidified his position in third place in the standings since and confirmed at the end of July he would stay with the team for 2026.

Antonelli, 19, is in his first season at Mercedes having replaced Lewis Hamilton.

"Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if," team principal Toto Wolff said.

"George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we're excited to continue our journey together.

"Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the constructors' (standings), and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1."

Russell has enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign so far, sitting fourth in the drivers' standings, 99 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

He has posted eight podium finishes, including victories at the Canadian Grand Prix in June and in Singapore last time out.

"It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can't wait to see what lies ahead," said Russell, who joined Mercedes' junior programme in 2017.

Antonelli has had an up-and-down rookie year, but raced to his maiden F1 podium with a third-place finish behind Russell in Montreal.

He is seventh in the standings with 88 points, despite failing to finish four races.

"I've learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones," said Antonelli.

"Those have all made me stronger, not only as a driver but as a team-mate too."

Russell and Antonelli are set to race in this weekend's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

