Qatari side Al-Sadd sack Sanchez after slump; Alegre named interim coach

(Reuters) - Qatar champions Al-Sadd have parted ways with coach Felix Sanchez by mutual agreement, the club announced on Wednesday, ending a tenure that began with high expectations but delivered mixed results.

Assistant coach Sergio Alegre will assume interim charge starting today, the club said in a statement posted on X.

Sanchez, 49, took over in July 2024 after several years with the Qatar national team, overseeing their historic 2019 Asian Cup title win and their debut World Cup campaign on home soil in 2022.

His appointment was seen as a strategic move to restore Al-Sadd’s domestic dominance and continental competitiveness.

However, the team have struggled for form, sitting seventh in the Qatar Stars League and seventh in their AFC Champions League elite group.

Alegre, who worked alongside Sanchez during his time with Qatar’s youth and senior national teams, will lead preparations for Al-Sadd’s upcoming league fixture later this week.