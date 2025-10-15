Pakistan, India play out 3–3 thriller in Sultan of Johor Cup

In a pulsating encounter of the ongoing 13th Sultan of Johor Cup 2025, traditional rivals Pakistan and India played out a 3–3 draw in Johor, Malaysia on Tuesday.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - In a pulsating encounter of the ongoing 13th Sultan of Johor Cup 2025, traditional rivals Pakistan and India played out a 3–3 draw in Johor, Malaysia on Tuesday.

Pakistan opened the scoring in the 5th minute when captain Hannan Shahid successfully converted a penalty stroke. The Green Shirts extended their lead with two well-executed penalty corners, both converted by Mohammad Sufyan Khan in the 39th and 55th minutes.

For India, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Anand, and Manmeet Singh each found the net once, ensuring the contest remained alive until the final whistle. India was also awarded a penalty stroke but failed to convert it.

Overall, Pakistan earned six and India nine penalty corners. The Pakistani colts converted two of their penalty corners and one penalty stroke into goals, while India failed to capitalize on any of its short corners.

Mohammad Sufyan Khan was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant performance and two crucial goals that kept Pakistan in the game.

With this result, Pakistan remains in contention for a semifinal spot. The Pakistan Junior Hockey Team will next face New Zealand on October 15, followed by their final pool match against Australia on October 17.

