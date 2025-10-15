Hungary deny Portugal, Ronaldo early World Cup berth

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record for World Cup qualifying goals but Hungary grabbed a late 2-2 draw to stop Portugal from reaching next summer's tournament with two games to spare.

After Attila Szalai netted for the visitors, Ronaldo's first-half brace put Roberto Martinez's side on the verge of qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

However, Dominik Szoboszlai struck in stoppage time to make Portugal wait and boost his nation's hopes of making it to the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"We are getting closer to our goal! Let's go, Portugal," said Ronaldo on X after the game.

Martinez's side top Group F with 10 points, five clear of Hungary.

"We didn't manage the game in the last 10 minutes well enough," admitted Spanish coach Martinez.

"If you don't kill the game you need to know how to manage it until the end. Today we stopped playing and Hungary equalised."

Portugal snatched a late victory from a five-goal thriller when the teams met in Hungary in September, as Marco Rossi's side showed their steel.

Hoping to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, Hungary again proved a tough nut to crack.

They took an early lead through Szalai, when the tall defender headed home from Szoboszlai's corner after eight minutes.

Ronaldo, still leading the line for his country at 40, soon levelled, tucking home after Nelson Semedo crossed for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

It was his 40th goal in World Cup qualifying, setting a new record ahead of retired Guatemala international Carlos Ruiz on 39.

Ronaldo, who missed a penalty against Ireland at the weekend, extended his tally before half-time with his 143rd international goal, also an all-time record.

The veteran was in the right place at the right time again to clinically finish off a cross from Nuno Mendes and give his team the edge in an end-to-end clash.

Hungary pushed for an equaliser in the second half and Szalai hit the crossbar with another header.

Martinez took off Ronaldo, who is hoping to play at a sixth World Cup, but Nations League champions Portugal could not keep hold of their lead.

Eventually Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai found the leveller when he arrived at the back post to finish off Daniel Lukacs's low cross which found its way through.

"I'm proud of everyone, I'm proud of the whole team," said Szoboszlai.

"I couldn't get to the near post so I went for the far post, I don't know how many legs the ball went through, but it worked out."

