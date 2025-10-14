Pakistan, India hockey contest at Sultan of Johor Cup ends in drawPakistan, India hockey contest at Sultan of Johor Cup ends in draw

(Web Desk) - An intense encounter between traditional rivals Pakistan and India in the Sultan of Johor Cup ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Forward Sufyan Khan emerged as Pakistan’s hero, netting the equaliser in the 54th minute to secure a valuable point in a pulsating match that saw momentum shift repeatedly.

The game began with a bang as Pakistan’s captain Hannan Shahid calmly converted a penalty stroke in the fifth minute, putting the Green Shirts ahead early.

Pakistan came close to doubling their lead shortly after, but Sufyan’s penalty corner narrowly missed the target.

Despite strong efforts from both sides, the score remained 1-0 in Pakistan’s favour at halftime.

Early in the second half, Sufyan capitalised on another penalty corner in the 39th minute, making it 2-0 to Pakistan, shortly after India failed to convert a scoring opportunity of their own.

India responded with a stunning offensive burst, scoring three goals in eight minutes via Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand, and Manmeet Singh, taking a 3-2 lead with just nine minutes to play.

But Pakistan weren’t done yet. In the 54th minute, Sufyan slipped past the Indian goalkeeper to slot home the equaliser, ensuring the match ended all square.

The final moments saw relentless end-to-end action, with both teams pressing for a late winner, but neither could break the deadlock.

In keeping with the spirit of the game, both sides shook hands before the match began, highlighting sportsmanship amid one of hockey’s fiercest rivalries.

