Mateta off mark but France held by Iceland in World Cup qualifying

REYKJAVIK (AFP) – Jean-Philippe Mateta scored his first goal for France but Les Bleus were held to a 2-2 draw by Iceland in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Monday.

World Cup winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, France could have clinched qualification for next year's tournament in North America with a win in Reykjavik combined with Ukraine failing to beat Azerbaijan at the same time.

In the end Ukraine defeated Azerbaijan 2-1, while Didier Deschamps' side dropped points for the first time in four outings in qualifying Group D.

Victor Palsson's goal had Iceland ahead at half-time, but Christopher Nkunku equalised for France before Crystal Palace striker Mateta gave them the lead midway through the second half.

However, Kristian Hlynsson quickly restored parity, keeping Iceland's own hopes of qualification alive.

France are three points clear at the top of the section with two games remaining next month, and a win at home to second-placed Ukraine in Paris will wrap up top spot.

"We are a bit frustrated. We wanted the victory and we were looking for the third goal at the end. We could have done better overall," Mateta told broadcaster TF1.

"It is always a big moment for a striker to score, and especially for me to get a goal on my first start for France."

Iceland, who visit Azerbaijan next, are three points behind Ukraine and maintain hope of at least finishing second and going into the play-offs.

MBAPPE ABSENT

France were missing key players, with Kylian Mbappe absent after picking up an injury in the 3-0 win at home to Axerbaijan on Friday.

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele was also absent along with fellow Paris Saint-Germain forwards Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, while Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was suspended.

Mateta was therefore handed a first start at senior international level after coming off the bench against Azerbaijan for his debut, while Florian Thauvin of Lens and AC Milan's Nkunku also came into the attack.

Nkunku was denied from point-blank range inside two minutes, and instead it was Iceland who went ahead six minutes before the interval as Palsson poked home at the near post when the visiting defence failed to deal with a free-kick delivery.

Nkunku squandered another great chance when he blazed over just after the hour mark, but he got the leveller moments later by cutting in from the left flank and firing a fine shot low into the far corner.

It was his first goal for France in exactly a year, and the visitors then went in front on 68 minutes when an inviting ball across the penalty area by Maghnes Akliouche was turned in at the back post by Mateta.

Yet Iceland made it 2-2 practically from the restart as Albert Gudmundsson released Hlynsson, left completely free of any marker to run through and finish.

"We totally controlled the game. Iceland had two shots on target and scored two goals," Deschamps told TFI.

"But we have another point on the board and next month will be decisive."

