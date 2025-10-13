Former England captain Bright retires from internationals

(Reuters) - Former England women's captain Millie Bright has retired from international football, the 32-year-old Chelsea defender said on Monday.

Bright made her international debut in 2016, going on to make 88 appearances for her country, scoring six goals, and was a member of the squad who won the 2022 European Championship. She captained the side who lost the 2023 World Cup final against Spain.

"No-one can make the decision for you, and it sounds cliche but it really is a feeling," Bright told The Rest is Football podcast.

"Having the summer to reflect and get my head straight, fix my knee. It kind of really put things into perspective, and I'm incredibly proud and honoured to have played for England for so long.

"People probably ask why, and one, it's a decision for myself, it's a decision I've made. You know when it's time to pass the baton on."

Bright made herself unavailable for England's squad for this year's European Championship, saying she was not able to give 100% mentally or physically. The team went on to retain the title.