Scotland take lead in World Cup qualifying group, Dutch move closer

PARIS (AFP) – Scotland moved top of their 2026 World Cup qualifying group with a tense 2-1 win at home to Belarus on Sunday, while the Netherlands closed in on securing their berth at the tournament with a comfortable win over Finland.

Steve Clarke's Scotland provisionally lead Group C by three points ahead of Denmark, although the Danes can hit back to take top spot when they host Greece later.

"We know every game from now until the end is so important," Scott McTominay told BBC Scotland.

"It's been good in terms of points picked up but we know we've got to be better than what we've shown, everybody does, me included.

"We've got to be at a higher standard than this."

Che Adams scored the opener for the hosts on the quarter-hour at Hampden Park in an otherwise uninspiring performance by Scotland.

They thought they were due a penalty just shy of the hour for a succession of incidents in the Belarus box, including two calls for a foul and hand-ball shouts going both ways, but after a lengthy VAR review the referee declined the home side's appeals and awarded a free-kick out.

Scotland then had VAR to thank on 63 minutes when Evgeni Malashevich's leveller was eventually disallowed for a foul in the build-up on Napoli Serie A winner McTominay.

In a busy sequence for the VAR officials, Adams put the ball into the Belarus net for a second time in the 70th minute, confirming the original on-field decision that the Torino man was offside.

McTominay eventually managed to seal an important victory for Scotland as he lashed home with his left foot with six minutes remaining.

Belarus punished poor Scotland defending deep in injury time as Hleb Kuchko found the net but it was too little, too late for the visitors as the Scots clung on to boos from their own fans.

Scotland now boast 10 points in their pool and are assured of at least a play-off spot if third-placed Greece, on three, lose to Denmark in Copenhagen.

Donyell Malen, Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo all found the net as the Dutch romped six points clear at the summit of Group G with a 4-0 defeat of Finland at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Poland can close the gap back to three points on the Netherlands when they travel to Lithuania later on Sunday.

Faroe Islands continued their excellent form in Group L as they stunned the Czech Republic in Torshavn, winning 2-1.

Martin Agnarsson grabbed the winner on 81 minutes, 120 seconds after Adam Karabec had seemed to spare Czech blushes when he cancelled out the hosts's 67th-minute opener.

Faroe Islands now sit one point behind their second-placed opponents with four wins from seven outings.

Croatia are level on 13 points with the Czech Republic but can open the gap to three when they welcome Gibraltar at 1845 GMT.

In Group H, Cyprus won 4-0 in San Marino in the day's first kick-off while Romania host Austria later.

