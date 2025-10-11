History made as Pakistani climber Asad Memon completes Seven Summits challenge

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon has made history by completing the prestigious Seven Summits challenge, successfully climbing the highest peak on each of the seven continents

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon has made history by completing the prestigious Seven Summits challenge, successfully scaling the highest mountains on each of the seven continents — a feat accomplished by only a select few climbers worldwide.

Asad reached his final summit at the Carstensz Pyramid, the tallest peak in Oceania, located on New Guinea Island, marking the end of a remarkable seven-year journey that took him from the icy slopes of Antarctica to the rugged mountains of Asia.

In an emotional video message from the summit, Asad declared: “I am standing on the highest peak of the seventh continent. The mission that began seven years ago is now complete. I have raised my flag and proudly say — Pakistan Zindabad!”

He thanked his supporters and said the Seven Summits had been his lifelong dream. “I request everyone to keep supporting future Pakistani climbers the same way you supported me,” he urged.

Asad’s achievement is being hailed as a milestone for Pakistan’s mountaineering community, symbolizing determination, endurance, and the country’s growing presence in global adventure sports.

With this feat, Asad not only fulfills a personal ambition but also inspires a new generation of Pakistani climbers to reach for the world’s highest peaks — and beyond.