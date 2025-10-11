Kimmich doubles up as Germany cruise past Luxembourg

Joshua Kimmich scored twice as Germany won 4-0 against a 10-man Luxembourg in their World Cup qualifier in Sinsheim on Friday.

Germany showed the poise and swagger that had abandoned them so far in their World Cup qualifying campaign, losing away in Slovakia for the first time and edging past Northern Ireland at home.

Germany captain Kimmich converted a first-half penalty and tapped in from close range just after the break.

David Raum's first-half free kick and a Serge Gnabry goal early in the second half secured the Germans an important victory.

Home coach Julian Nagelsmann toasted his side's "aggression and greed", adding "we could have scored one or two more, but it was a deserved win, one we absolutely wanted and needed".

Germany sit top of Group A after Northern Ireland's 2-0 home win over Slovakia on Friday and will travel to Belfast on Monday.

Germany's poor showing in Bratislava in September, where they lost Slovakia for the first time in their history, raised fears their improvement at Euro 2024 was a mere blip amid a difficult decade for the four-time World Cup winners.

Germany were eliminated at the group stage of the World Cup in 2018 and 2022 and were knocked out at the last 16 at Euro 2020. But they impressed at Euro 2024, losing to eventual champions Spain in the quarter finals in extra-time.

Nursing injuries to forwards Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz, along with goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen, coach Julian Nagelsmann named a strong XI, putting captain Kimmich back into defence from his preferred position of midfield.

Newcastle new boy Nick Woltemade looked to have scored his first Germany goal with four minutes played, deflecting in off a Gnabry cross, but the strike was struck off for a narrow offside.

Raum put the hosts in front on the 12-minute mark, piloting an expert free-kick over the wall.

On the ropes, Luxembourg's task got harder with 20 minutes played when Dirk Carlson saw red and gave away a penalty for handballing in the box, which Kimmich calmly converted.

Germany spurned a handfull of chances at the end the first half but extended their lead early in the second, Gnabry blasting in from the edge of the box.

Kimmich scored two minutes later, tapping in from close range after a Raum corner.

Besides securing crucial points in their bid to top the group and qualify directly for the World Cup, Germany kept a clean sheet for the first time this season.

