Soccer–Saudi champions Al-Ittihad name Portugal's Conceicao as coach

(Reuters) - Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have appointed Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao on a deal running until 2028, the club said on Wednesday, replacing Frenchman Laurent Blanc who departed last month.

The announcement was made in a video posted on X, featuring Conceicao saying: "I am Sergio Conceicao, I came to make history with Al-Ittihad."

Blanc’s exit came a day after Al-Ittihad's 2-0 defeat to Al-Nassr in late September, which saw the defending champions slip to third in the league standings.

Assistant coach Hassan Khalifa took charge on an interim basis, supported by U21 coach Ivan Carrasco.

Conceicao was dismissed by AC Milan on May 29 after a disappointing Serie A campaign that ended with the club in eighth place, missing out on European competition for the first time since 2019.

He had joined Milan in December and led the team to the Italian Super Cup title in his second match in charge.