Dansby Swanson leads stellar defensive performance for Cubs in NL Wild Card Series

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson just kept making plays for the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Series. Grounders up the middle and in the hole. Soft liners and popups.

The shortstop, a two-time Gold Glove winner, was in the right place every time — drawing high praise from San Diego manager Mike Shildt in defeat.

“We play great defense, but Dansby Swanson absolutely beat us with his glove this series,” Shildt said.

With Swanson leading the way, Chicago turned in another sharp defensive performance while eliminating San Diego with a clinching 3-1 victory on Thursday. In a three-game series that had only 11 runs, the Cubs won with their gloves more than their bats.

“When you can limit their chances because you catch the ball, it makes a difference,” Swanson said, “and I think that that was on display the last three days.”

Defense was part of Chicago’s identity all season long, helping the Cubs to a 92-70 record and the top NL wild card.

It starts with Swanson, second baseman Nico Hoerner — a Gold Glove winner in 2023 — and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong up the middle. But left fielder Ian Happ has three Gold Gloves, and right fielder Kyle Tucker — who has been serving as the team’s designated hitter while recovering from a calf injury — is a former Gold Glove winner.



