Vantage Games launches Pakistan's first national sports platform for students

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Vantage Games has officially launched the country’s first national platform aimed at integrating sports at the school, college, and university levels.

The platform, available at https://vantagegames.org/, aims to organize and promote sporting activities across the nation, offering a much-needed solution to the fragmented and underfunded sports infrastructure.

The initiative's main objective is to bring professional expertise and creative thinking to the country’s long-neglected sports sector, with a focus on fostering physical fitness and mental well-being in students.

Through the Vantage Games, this fragmented sector will be brought into a cohesive system that ensures the benefits of sports reach young people across the country.

In an effort to ensure nationwide reach, Vantage Games has partnered with the Board of Intermediate Education, enabling its message and activities to extend directly to students.

This partnership will focus on shaping young minds, introducing them to the positive impacts of engaging in sports, and the essential role it plays in personal development.

Vantage Games Founder Haider Ali Dawood shared his thoughts on the initiative, stressing the importance of taking action in the present.

"It's time to shift focus and encourage children to start their sports journey early in life. This way, we can create a society filled with positive, healthy, and vibrant minds who can contribute to the country's growth," he stated.

Dawood emphasized that the effects of sports extend beyond children. "Sports not only impact the individual but also invigorate the surrounding environment, leading to collective prosperity," he added.

In line with its vision, Vantage Games is not just a short-term project. It is a year-long program designed to ensure continuous improvement, sustained engagement, and growth in the sports sector.

The platform is being managed by Strawberry Sports Management and Pakistan Sports Alliance, working together to implement this groundbreaking initiative.

