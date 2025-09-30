Yamal boost as Barcelona bid to end losing run against PSG

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is embracing the challenge of facing Paris St Germain in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, despite the French side having caused the Spanish side problems in recent years.

The Spanish side should be lifted by the return of teenage forward Lamine Yamal against the French defending champions who eliminated them in the 2021 round of 16 and the 2024 quarter-finals, winning on their last two visits to the Camp Nou.

The stakes are, however, lower in the revamped group stage format, and both sides will be depleted by injuries.

PSG will be without captain Marquinhos, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, and Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia, forward Raphinha and long-term absentee Gavi are unavailable.

"It's a different competition and we're playing against last season's best team. I love what I saw from them last year. It's a big challenge and we're looking forward to this match," Flick told reporters on Tuesday.

The German coach dismissed talk of revenge.

"I don't think about the last match, I focus on the next one. I don't think about the past, we'll both be different, everything has changed completely."

YAMAL RETURN LIFTS BARCA

Barcelona, the LaLiga champions, will welcome Yamal back from a groin injury, and the 18-year-old helped them beat Real Sociedad on Sunday to leapfrog Real Madrid atop the Spanish standings.

"I don't like this 'super' label," Flick said of Yamal. "He's exceptional, but he's 18 and needs to focus on working hard. He has the talent to take another step forward, but it's about effort and improving all aspects of his game, including defensively."

The 35-year-old Wojciech Szczesny is set to start in goal.

"He's a Barca player, of course he's ready," Flick said. "Last year we won three titles with him, so he's definitely ready. Injuries are part of the game, and we have the quality to manage them."

Flick emphasised the importance of staying focused.

"We are Barcelona, and we like being favourites for the Champions League, but we know it takes a lot of work. I don't think about the past, we're both different teams now. Everything has changed completely."

Flick also touched on his efforts to find a solution to replace centre back Inigo Martinez who left the club in the close-season.