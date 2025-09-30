Lingard leads FC Seoul to opening win in Asian Champions League

(Reuters) - Jesse Lingard led FC Seoul to a 3-0 win over Thailand's Buriram United on Tuesday as the South Korean side picked up their first victory in this season's Asian Champions League Elite group phase at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The former Manchester United and England player captained the team as goals from Choi Jun, Jeong Seung-won and Lucas Silva saw off the Thai League 1 champions to move FC Seoul onto four points from their opening two games in the competition.

"It's always good to get the first win," Lingard, 32, said. "I thought the boys performed really well. We knew the first 20 minutes were going to be tough. They were very compact in the middle so they made it hard for us.

"But as soon as we got the first goal I thought we could push on and score more. We created a lot of chances, we dominated the game and we deserved to win."

FC Seoul went ahead in the 38th minute when Choi slotted in Silva's inswinging cross from the left. Jeong doubled the lead three minutes into first-half added time when goalkeeper Neil Etheridge misread the winger's cross and the ball bounced in.

Silva put the result beyond doubt when he crashed his shot into the top corner from close range after the Buriram defence struggled to clear a ball into the penalty area.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Port's Gabrielzinho scored seven minutes from time to earn the Chinese Super League champions a 1-1 draw with hosts Sanfrecce Hiroshima, the Japanese side having taken the lead through Hayato Araki's 19th-minute header.

The result moves Hiroshima onto four points, level with FC Seoul after two of the eight rounds of matches in the league phase.

Chengdu Rongcheng's Tim Chow scored the only goal as the tournament debutants from China claimed their first victory at continental level with a 1-0 win over Gangwon FC from South Korea, making amends for losing to Ulsan HD in their opener.