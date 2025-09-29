Former Liverpool women's manager Beard died by suicide

(Reuters) - Former Liverpool and Chelsea women's manager Matt Beard took his own life, a coroner's court hearing was told on Monday.

The BBC reported the hearing in Ruthin, North Wales was adjourned for a full inquest at a later date.

Beard led Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014, before returning in 2021 and guiding them back to the top-flight after two seasons in the second tier.

He died in hospital on September 20 at the age of 47 after paramedics were called to his home.

A minute's silence was held before kickoff in all Women's Super League games on September 21.

Beard began his managerial career at Millwall before moving to Chelsea in 2009. He left Liverpool in February, with his last coaching role coming in a brief spell in charge of Burnley between June and August.