USA turns to Scheffler, DeChambeau in Saturday foursomes

FARMINGDALE (United States) (AFP) – United States captain Keegan Bradley will turn to top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau to revive his squad in Saturday morning foursomes matches even after they each lost twice Friday.

In pairings released Friday after Europe seized a 5.5-2.5 lead following day one, DeChambeau was in the first match and Scheffler in the anchor match.

DeChambeau and Cam Young, a local product who won with Justin Thomas in four-ball in his Cup debut, will face Sweden's Ludvig Aberg and England' Matt Fitzpatrick in the first match Saturday at 7:10 am (1110 GMT).

Aberg and Fitzpatrick won 5&3 over Scheffler and third-ranked Russell Henley in Friday foursomes.

Scheffler and Henley were reunited in the fourth and final morning match, where they will face Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and Norway's Viktor Hovland, who were 2-up foursomes losers to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

The second match sends world number two Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and England's Tommy Fleetwood against Americans Collin Morikawa and Harris English in a rematch of the Europeans' 5&4 victory Friday.

The third match pits Schauffele and Cantlay against Spain's Jon Rahm and England's Tyrrell Hatton, 4&3 winners over DeChambeau and Justin Thomas on Friday.

