Tabilo stuns Musetti for Chengdu title, Bublik wins in Hangzhou

SHANGHAI (AFP) – Qualifier Alejandro Tabilo saved two championship points in stunning top seed Lorenzo Musetti to win a nail-biting Chengdu Open final on Tuesday.

The Chilean won his first ATP Tour title of the year and third of his career with a gutsy 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5) victory in southwestern China.

The 112th-ranked Tabilo was staring defeat in the face but bravely saved two match points to force a final-set tie break.

He was then 1-4 down in the tie break before levelling at 4-4 and eventually pulling through for a surprise victory over the more fancied Italian.

"It was an amazing match," said the Canada-born 28-year-old, who has struggled with injuries and form this season.

"Just had to stay there mentally and physically.

"Just so happy... it's unbelievable."

It was the second year in a row that Musetti, ranked ninth in the world, had lost the final.

Also in China, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan won his fourth title of a brilliant year with a similarly battling win over Valentin Royer.

Third seed Bublik defeated the stubborn French qualifier 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4) in just under two hours in the final of the Hangzhou Open.

The men's and women's China Open begins this week in the capital Beijing.

