Paolini takes Italy to Billie Jean King Cup triumph

SHENZHEN (China) (AFP) – A clinical Jasmine Paolini guided Italy to a second consecutive Billie Jean King Cup title with a commanding victory over Jessica Pegula to seal the tie against the United States in Shenzhen, China on Sunday.

World number eight Paolini went undefeated in singles and doubles this week, and wrapped up her faultless campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Pegula to hand Italy a sixth BJK Cup triumph, which comes with $2 million in prize money.

World number 91 Elisabetta Cocciaretto kicked off the final with a 6-4, 6-4 upset of the 18th-ranked Emma Navarro, to hand Italy the opening point in the tie.

The Italians are the first team to win back-to-back BJK Cups since the Czech Republic pulled off three in a row between 2014 to 2016.

"It's amazing, I didn't expect that. It's amazing always to play this competition," said an elated Paolini on court.

"It was so tough this year, we played amazing teams. They are very strong, today the United States. I think we didn't expect to win, so we're really happy about this win because we know that it was really tough," the 29-year-old added.

In a tight first set, Paolini capitalised on her opportunities and played her best tennis when she needed it the most.

The Italian saved all four break points she faced in the opening frame, including three in a crucial ninth game, before she unleashed a blistering down-the-line backhand winner to break Pegula and seal a one-set lead.

Pegula finally converted a break point to edge in front at the start of the second set, but Paolini stepped up a level and ran away with the next five games.

Nerves came into play, though, with Paolini serving for the title at 5-1, as Pegula broke her for the second time.

That only delayed the inevitable as Paolini calmly took the next game to retain the BJK Cup crown.

ALL GUNS BLAZING

Earlier in the day, Cocciaretto barely blinked during her one-hour 27-minute win over Navarro.

The 24-year-old Italian struggled with slow starts in her two previous matches in Shenzhen this week but came out with all guns blazing against Navarro on Sunday, breaking her American opponent in the opening game.

She maintained her advantage to grab the first set, and came from 2-4 down in the second to secure the point for Italy.

"For sure it feels amazing to have turned around this attitude on court, said Cocciaretto.

"Yesterday I talked a lot with my coach. We said that I have to improve my attitude on court, to be aggressive no matter what, to be positive, and to train as hard as I can.

"I was really nervous in the match point because it was a really important match, not just for me but also for my country, all my teammates."

