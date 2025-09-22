Aston Villa still winless, Newcastle and Bournemouth draw

LONDON (AFP) – Aston Villa remain winless this season after blowing a one-goal and a man advantage in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland, while Newcastle were held 0-0 at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Villa's rise over recent years under the tutelage of Unai Emery has come to a halt as they remain in the bottom three with just three points from their opening five games.

Emery's men could barely have asked for a better opportunity to end their wait for victory after Sunderland defender Reinildo Mandava was shown a red card on 33 minutes for kicking out at Matty Cash.

Villa had failed to score in their previous four league games but did finally break that drought when Cash tried his luck from long range and Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs was deceived by the power and swerve on the full-back's strike.

The lead lasted just eight minutes as Wilson Isidor pounced on Granit Xhaka's header forward for his third goal in as many games at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League.

Ollie Watkins missed two late chances to snatch all three points for Villa as the England striker remains without a goal this season.

Sunderland have made a great start to their quest to end the run of promoted sides being relegated straight back to the Championship.

The Black Cats sit seventh after losing only one of their opening five fixtures.

Newcastle are also struggling for goals in the absence of the departed Alexander Isak.

Eddie Howe's men have drawn all three of their away games this season 0-0 and will be happy just to come away from Bournemouth with a point after a short turnaround from their 2-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona on Thursday.

Howe made seven changes to freshen up his side, including the return of record signing of Nick Woltemade up front.

In a game of few chances, Bournemouth left the best effort until stoppage time when Nick Pope saved Justin Kluivert's free-kick.

A point was enough to edge Bournemouth up to third for a few hours at least.

Arsenal can close in on leaders Liverpool and go second should the Gunners beat title rivals Manchester City in Sunday's marquee showdown.

Liverpool are six points clear of Arsenal and nine ahead of City thanks to their perfect start after five games.

