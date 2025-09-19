Reign D Ryanne Brown activated, signs extension

(Reuters) - Seattle Reign FC activated Ryanne Brown from the season-ending injury list and signed the defender to a one-year extension on Friday.

Brown, 26, has been sidelined since an ACL tear in July 2024.

"We're thrilled to extend Ryanne's time with the club through 2026 and to have her back and available for the remainder of the season," general manager Lesle Gallimore said in a release.

"Her resilience through injury reflects the spirit of our club, and her pace, drive and versatility bring tremendous value to our style of play. Even off the pitch, Ryanne has remained a respected leader and steady presence in our locker room."

The No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, Brown made her professional debut on July 17, 2022, against the Kansas City Current. She has made 28 career appearances across all competitions.

"I'm incredibly grateful to our medical staff for their care and guidance throughout this journey, along with my teammates for their unwavering support," Brown said. "This experience has given me an even greater appreciation for the game, and I can't wait to be back on the field wearing our crest with pride."