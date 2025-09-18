Arshad Nadeem misses out on medal in World Athletics javelin final

Arshad Nadeem steps into final with a throw of 82.73 metres

TOKYO (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has been knocked out of medal contention in the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships.

In the final of the World Athletics Championships, Arshad Nadeem’s first throw measured 82.73 metres.

He stood seventh after the opening round, while his second attempt was declared a foul.

In his third attempt, Arshad managed 82.75m, but his fourth throw also turned out to be a foul, ending his chances of competing for a medal.

On the other hand, India’s Neeraj Chopra opened with a throw of 83.65m, while compatriot Sachin Yadav stunned with an impressive 86.29m in his first attempt.

According to the start list for today’s final, Arshad was the third thrower, after Germany’s Julian Weber and Grenada’s Anderson Peters.

It is worth recalling that in the Group B qualifying round, Arshad Nadeem had secured a direct spot in the final with a strong 85.28m throw.