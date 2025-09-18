Arshad Nadeem targets glory as World Athletics javelin final today

Dr Asad Abbas said Arshad possesses the potential to throw beyond the 100-meter mark

TOKYO (Dunya News) – Olympic gold medalist and Pakistan’s star athlete, Arshad Nadeem, is all set to compete in the javelin throw final of the 2025 World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.

The event is scheduled to take place at 3:23 pm Pakistan time today (Thursday) as the Pakistan athlete aims at winning the title.

Nadeem faces tough competition, not only from India’s rival Neeraj Chopra but also from five other top-ranked javelin throwers from around the world.

His personal physician Dr. Asad Abbas said Arshad possesses the potential to throw beyond the 100-meter mark — provided he balances his passion with precision.

This final presents a major opportunity for Arshad to make history once again and reaffirm his position among the world’s elite athletes.

In a social media post, Nadeem wrote: “Gearing up for the final tomorrow at 3:23PM PST! Humble request: Need your prayers for a strong performance!”



— Arshad Nadeem (@ArshadOlympian1) September 17, 2025

A day earlier, Arshad Nadeem qualified for the final of the World Athletics Championship.

To qualify for the final, a throw of 84.50 meters was required. Arshad Nadeem secured his place with his third and final attempt, throwing 85.28 meters.

In his earlier attempts, Nadeem threw 76.99 meters on the first and 74.17 meters on the second.

