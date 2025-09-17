Arshad Nadeem qualifies for World Athletics Championship final

Arshad Nadeem secured his place with his third and final attempt, throwing 85.28 meters.

(Dunya News) – Arshad Nadeem, the Paris Olympic gold medalist, has qualified for the final of the World Athletics Championship.

To qualify for the final, a throw of 84.50 meters was required. Arshad Nadeem secured his place with his third and final attempt, throwing 85.28 meters.

In his earlier attempts, Nadeem threw 76.99 meters on the first and 74.17 meters on the second.

The javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championship will be held on September 18.

