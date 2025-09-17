Arshad Nadeem in action at World Athletics Championship today

The final is scheduled for September 18

(Web Desk) – Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem will compete today (Wednesday) in the javelin throw qualifying round of the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.

The event is scheduled to start at 4:45 pm Pakistan Standard Time. The final round is set for September 18.

Arshad, who underwent surgery in July this year due to a calf injury and had to skip the Diamond League competitions, has now fully recovered and received clearance from his medical team.

According to the Pakistan Athletics Federation, Arshad has shown strong performance during training sessions and his coaches are confident he can deliver top results at the global event.

Today’s competition will see Arshad competing against some of the world’s top javelin throwers, including India’s Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Germany’s renowned javelin thrower Weber.

The qualifying round will determine the eight best javelin throwers who will advance to the final on Thursday.

Arshad appealed to his fans for prayers, saying, “Please pray for me so I can perform well and reach the final.”

Arshad made history in 2022 by winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, becoming Pakistan’s first athlete to throw the javelin close to the 90-meter mark.

