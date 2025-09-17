Juve salvage point against Dortmund with stunning late comeback

TURIN (Italy) (AFP) – Juventus staged an incredible comeback on Tuesday as the Italians recovered from two goals down in stoppage time to draw 4-4 in a thrilling Champions League match with Borussia Dortmund.

Lloyd Kelly saved a point for Juve in the final seconds of a wild game by heading home a pinpoint cross from Dusan Vlahovic to spark bedlam in the stands in Turin.

While Kelly was the hero of the hour it was substitute Vlahovic who was the key man as the Serbia striker once again proved his doubters wrong with a brace, including the goal in the fourth minute of added time which got Juve back into the gane.

It was the third time so far this season that Vlahovic -- who looked set to leave in the summer -- has been decisive from the bench, with his goal tally in all competitions now up to four.

"It's not been a very easy time for me, there were a lot of things said and a lot of articles written that 99 percent of the time weren't even close to the truth and that's always going to get to you," Vlahovic told Sky.

"But I found strength from it, every day is the day in which you have to show something, have that hunger. That's how I am, I'm never really satisfied."

Igor Tudor's team seemed down and out when Ramy Bensebaini rolled home from the penalty spot in the 86th minute to put Dortmund 4-2 ahead.

But just as at the weekend, when Juve struck late to beat fierce rivals Inter Milan, Kelly stepped up to earn Juve an unlikely draw.

"If we continue to concede goals like we did tonight we'll never see the end," said Tudor.

"After the last few days I think I need a little rest."

KELLY STRIKES

Englishman Kelly's equaliser was the final act of a match which exploded into life in the second half after a soporific opening period.

Little had happened by the time Karim Adeyemi lashed in Dortmund's opening goal from Serhou Guirassy's quick pass, with Maximilian Beier grazing the outside of the post from an improbable angle seconds before the first major bit of action.

But Adeyemi's goal completely changed the game, with Guirassy somehow failing to score from six yards out moments later after bundling his way to in front of Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

That woke Juve up, with Teun Koopmeiners blasting over following a neat exchange of passes with Lois Openda, and in the 63rd minute Kenan Yildiz levelled the scores with a brilliant curling strike reminiscent of Italian icon Alessandro Del Piero.

The cheers from that goal had barely died down when seconds later Felix Nmecha was allowed too much space to smash Dortmund back into the lead from just outside the penalty area.

Vlahovic put Juve level for the second time in the 68th minute, confidently stroking home from Yildiz's pass, before Yan Couto's powerful low drive squirmed through the slippery fingers of Di Gregorio in the 75th minute.

And when Guirassy's shot smashed into Kelly's arm as the defender slid to block, Bensebaini struck what looked likely to be the killer blow.

But Juve kept pushing and, inspired by Vlahovic, the Serie A team somehow scrambled a result out of nowhere.

