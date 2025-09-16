Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra placed in separate groups at World Athletics Championship

With big names in the mix and high hopes riding on both Nadeem and Chopra

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as the groups for the javelin throw qualifying round at the World Athletics Championship have been announced.

Pakistan’s star thrower Arshad Nadeem has been placed in Group B, with his throws kicking off at 4:45 PM Pakistan Standard Time. On the other hand, India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will battle it out in a separate group.

Arshad’s group won’t be a walk in the park, as it also includes two Indian athletes, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh, alongside world number three Anderson Peters, former champion Julius Yego, and Luis Mauricio da Silva.

According to the rules, any athlete who throws beyond 84.50 meters will directly punch their ticket to the final. If not, the top 12 best performers overall will make the cut.

With big names in the mix and high hopes riding on both Nadeem and Chopra, fans are bracing for fireworks on the field.

