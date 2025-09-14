Champions Al-Ahli in confident mood ahead of Asian title defence

(Reuters) - Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli will begin the defence of their Asian Champions League Elite title against Uzbekistan's Nasaf in a buoyant mood on Monday, boosted by Matthias Jaissle's recent decision to extend his contract with the continental champions.

The German coach will lead his team into their opening clash of the new campaign in Jeddah with the ink having only recently dried on a deal that extends his stay with the club by another two seasons after first arriving in the country in 2023.

"It was an historical moment to win the trophy," Jaissle said of his side's triumph back in May over Japan's Kawasaki Frontale. "It creates confidence but it also creates expectations.

"We want to take that momentum in a positive way by carrying good memories and this confidence into the new season."

Al-Ahli will be one of three clubs from Saudi Arabia in the 24-team field attempting to win the title, with the competition once more divided into western and eastern leagues for the opening phase.

Jaissle's side are joined by cross-Jeddah rivals Al-Ittihad, who won the Saudi Pro League title last season, and Riyadh's Al-Hilal, the four-times Asian champions.

On Tuesday, Al-Ittihad travel to the United Arab Emirates to play Al-Wahda while Al-Hilal, who reached the semi-finals of last season's tournament, host Qatar's Al-Duhail.

Al-Sadd and new signing Roberto Firmino, who was instrumental in Al-Ahli's title win, travel to Iraq's Al-Shorta while compatriots Al-Gharafa meet Sharjah FC. Shabab Al-Ahli take on Iran's Tractor in the remaining game in the west.

The competition adopted the Swiss league format last year, meaning clubs play eight group phase matches - four at home and four on the road - between September and February, with the first eight clubs on the table advancing to the knockout round.

Matches in east Asia begin on Tuesday with Melbourne City taking on Sanfrecce Hiroshima from Japan while Gangwon FC play Shanghai Shenhua, Machida Zelvia face FC Seoul and Buriram United host Johor Darul Ta'zim.

