Barcola leads PSG past Lens to preserve unbeaten start

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain delivered a controlled 2-0 victory over RC Lens at home in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Bradley Barcola scoring both goals.

The reigning champions have made a flawless start to the campaign with four wins from four, already opening up a two-point lead over second-placed Lille.

At the Parc des Princes it was an even contest until the 15th minute, when Barcola broke the deadlock with a superb strike, curling the ball from outside the box into the far top corner.

While the hosts appeared in control, concern arose when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was forced off around the half-hour mark, limping as he was substituted with what seemed to be a calf injury.

Lens threatened an equaliser before the interval, creating several promising chances, but PSG went into the break with a slender one-goal advantage.

Six minutes after the restart, Barcola struck again, collecting the ball midway between the centre circle and the penalty area before driving a low, powerful shot into the bottom corner to double the hosts’ lead.

Despite both sides raising the intensity in the closing stages, neither could add to the score.