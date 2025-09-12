Forest defender Aina sidelined with hamstring injury suffered on Nigeria duty

(Reuters) - Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up while on international duty for Nigeria, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Forest did not say for how long the 28-year-old would be out, after sustaining the injury during Nigeria's 1-1 draw with South Africa in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier, but the BBC reported he would be missing for three months.

"Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ola and wishes him a speedy recovery," Forest said in a statement.

Former Chelsea player Aina made 35 league appearances for Forest last season.