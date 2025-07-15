ATP roundup: Kamil Majchrzak keeps momentum going with win at Gstaad

The 29-year-old from Poland won 70 percent of his service points in the one hour

(Reuters) - Coming off his best result at a major with a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, Kamil Majchrzak continued his recent success by defeating Frenchman Terence Atmane 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the first round of the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad in Switzerland on Monday.

The 29-year-old from Poland won 70 percent of his service points in the one hour, 49-minute match at the ATP 250 clay-court event.

Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse ousted fifth seed Laslo Djere of Serbia 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-4. Argentine Roman Andres Burruchaga won 74 percent of his first-serve points to beat Czech competitor Dalibor Svrcina 6-3, 6-1, setting up a matchup with No. 3 seed Pedro Martinez.

Frenchman Arthur Cazaux needed nearly three hours to defeat Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, who couldn't overcome nine double faults in a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory by Cazaux, and hometown favorite Dominic Stricker outlasted France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Nordea Open



Sixth-seeded Luciano Darderi faced a roller coaster of a match but ultimately prevailed over Raphael Collignon of Belgium in first-round action at the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden on Monday.

In a two hour, 10-minute match, the two swapped 6-2 wins in three sets, with Darderi saving six of eight break points overall, including two critical break points from 2-2, 15/40 in the decider. The 23-year-old Italian is in search of his third ATP Tour title, with his most recent title coming in April in Marrakech.

The only other main-draw singles match on Monday saw Dutchman Jesper de Jong knock down eight aces on his way to easily taking care of wild card William Rejchtman Vinciguerra, the son of former pro Andreas Vinciguerra, by a score of 6-3, 6-2.

Mifel Tennis Open



Seventh-seeded Aleksander Kovacevic edged Lebanon's Hady Habib, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the first match of the main draw at the Mifel Tennis Open in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Habib broke in the third game of the deciding set, but Kovacevic answered back to knot the set at 2-2. The New York native held serve and outlasted Habib in a 13-point sixth game to take a 4-2 lead en route to the 6-3 triumph in the one hour, 48-minute match.

On the same side of the draw, Emilio Nava defeated Australia's Aleksander Vukic, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Nava ran off the final four points to prevail in the first set tie-breaker, then raced out to a 4-0 lead in the second set.

Kovacevic and Nava are both on the same side of the draw as top-seeded Andrey Rublev.