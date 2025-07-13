PSB seeks clarification from Netball Federation over gold medal claim

The Netball Federation has been directed to submit a written clarification within three days.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has taken notice of a misleading claim by the Pakistan Netball Federation regarding a "first position" win in the Netball Championship and has sought a written explanation within three days.

According to a PSB spokesperson, the federation gave the impression that the Pakistan Youth Girls Netball Team had won a gold medal. On July 9, the federation sent a letter to PSB requesting cash rewards based on this claim.

The notice stated that the letter falsely claimed the team had secured first place in the Asian Youth Netball Championship held in Korea. Presenting this as a gold medal achievement was described as misleading and non-transparent.

The PSB spokesperson added that Federation Chairman Mudassar Arian had also given the impression in the media that the team had won gold. The Netball Federation has been directed to submit a written clarification within three days.

The notice warned that the matter is being forwarded to higher authorities and further action may be taken. Copies of the notice have also been sent to the relevant ministries, the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, and the Pakistan Olympic Association.

