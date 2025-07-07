Sabalenka downs former doubles partner to power into Wimbledon quarters

LONDON (AFP) – World number one Aryna Sabalenka marched into the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday as her former doubles partner Elise Mertens fell short of upsetting the US Open champion.

Sabalenka has never reached a final at the All England Club but is the player to beat as the only one of the top six seeds in the women's draw still standing.

The 27-year-old missed last year's Wimbledon due to injury and was banned in 2022 as part of a blanket suspension on Russian and Belarusian athletes due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Sabalenka looks determined to make up for lost time and, just like in her third-round victory over Emma Raducanu, had to overcome a tough test from Mertens to progress 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

The pair won the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open together as a doubles partnership, but Sabalenka has now won their last 10 meetings against each other in singles.

"It's tough to play against someone you know quite close, it's tricky facing her," said Sabalenka.

"I know how smart she is, I know she is going to fight until the very end.

"She really challenged me today and I'm super happy with the win."

A fast start from Sabalenka saw her stretch out to a 4-1 first set lead, only for Mertens to battle back and level at 4-4.

The three-time Grand Slam winner responded in style, winning eight of the next 11 points, to take the set.

Mertens got the early break in the second, but the world number 23 could not hold on.

Sabalenka broke back to tie up the second set at 3-3 and after six straight holds of serve, the match was decided in a tie-break.

Mertens again had the early advantage, but Sabalenka's blistering ground strokes forced the Belgian onto the back foot before a volleyed winner sealed victory in just over 90 minutes on court.

Sabalenka faces Germany's Laura Siegemund in the last eight on Tuesday.

"It's such a beautiful tournament. I always dreamed of winning it," she added of potentially claiming a first Wimbledon title.

"I'm just trying to give my best and really hope for the best."

