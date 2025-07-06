Pakistan bags nine medals at South Asian Karate Championship in Colombo

Sports Sports Pakistan bags nine medals at South Asian Karate Championship in Colombo

Huzaifa Arshad claims gold medal in in the under-10 category

Follow on Published On: Sun, 06 Jul 2025 14:54:22 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistani athletes showcased remarkable talent at the South Asian Karate Championship held in Colombo, securing a total of nine medals — one gold, one silver, and seven bronze — across different categories on Sunday.

Leading the charge was young Huzaifa Arshad, who impressed in the under-10 category by claiming a gold medal with a commanding performance.

The women’s contingent also made their mark, with Areesha Nadeem excelling in the under-21, 50kg division. She added one silver and two bronze medals to Pakistan’s haul, emerging as a key contributor.

In the individual kata event, Sairish Tassaduq earned a bronze, and later teamed up with Samrah Ijaz to win another bronze in the team kata category.

In the men’s 75kg weight class, Hasnain Jamil demonstrated skill and resilience, claiming three bronze medals in both kumite and kata formats. His consistent performance and sharp techniques were crucial in Pakistan’s overall standing.

Jamil’s agility and commitment helped him progress through several challenging rounds, securing medals in both solo and group events, and reinforcing his value to the national team.

By the end of the tournament, Pakistan stood fifth overall with nine medals. India topped the rankings with a commanding 59-medal count, including 23 golds.

Nepal came second with 50 medals, followed by Sri Lanka in third with an equal number of medals but fewer golds. Bangladesh finished fourth with 24 medals.

