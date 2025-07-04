Pakistan win Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship in South Korea

Sports Sports Pakistan win Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship in South Korea

The Green Shirts bagged an impressive 60-35 win over the Maldives

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 09:31:51 PKT

SEOUL (Dunya News) – Pakistan have outclassed the Maldives to claim victory in final of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship in South Korea.

In a dominant performance, Pakistan defeated the Maldives by a score of 60-35. The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, securing wins in all seven of their matches, including the final.

Remarkably, the Maldives were unable to gain the lead in any quarter of the final match.

The championship featured 11 participating teams divided into two groups. Group A was designated as the Gold Cup Division and included Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and India.

Group B, which competed for the Plate Division, consisted of Chinese Taipei, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan, the Maldives, and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s flawless run and commanding win in the final highlight the team’s rising talent and growing presence in international youth netball.

On Thursday, the Green Shirts defeated Japan 64-39 to storm into the final of championship in Jeonju-si, South Korea.

The team had a strong start with a 21-7 lead over Japan in the first quarter. By halftime, they extended the score to 34-19. The third quarter saw Pakistan lead 42-28 before ending the game at 64-39 and sealing their spot in tomorrow’s final.

Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Sumayya Kouser, Haleema, Jasmine Farooq, Sumayya, Jasmine, Amani, Parisa and Farah Rasheed displayed top-notch performances during the match, said a press release.

