Norris leads McLaren 1-2 in Austrian practice

Norris topped the times ahead of team-mate and championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Sat, 28 Jun 2025

SPIELBERG BEI KNITTELFELD (Austria) (AFP) – Lando Norris bounced back from his Canadian catastrophe to top the times ahead of team-mate and championship leader Oscar Piastri as McLaren reeled off a commanding 1-2 in second practice on Friday at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris, who sat out the first session at the Red Bull Ring, clocked a best lap in one minute and 4.580 seconds to beat Piastri by 0.157 seconds with four-time champion Max Verstappen third fastest for Red Bull, adrift by 0.318 seconds.

For Norris, it was a relief to move on from his collision with team-mate Piastri in Montreal where he retired pointless, admitting he had "made a fool of myself".

Lance Stroll was fourth for Aston Martin ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, George Russell of Mercedes, who won last year and two weeks ago in Canada, and Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull.

Gabriel Bortoleto was eighth for Sauber ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, struggling in his updated Ferrari.

After much paddock speculation linking Verstappen with a move to Mercedes, the session began with Colapinto and Ocon leading the way in near-perfect conditions at the picturesque, and historic, circuit set in the Styrian Alps.

Russell, fastest in the morning, was soon on top again, but it was the McLarens of Piastri and Norris that proved they had found more pace amid the rising temperatures, with the air at 26 degrees Celsius and track at 34.

Having missed the morning session, when Irish reserve driver Alex Dunne proved his huge potential by finishing fourth, Norris swept to the top after 10 minutes shortly before Leclerc, also back after sitting out the first practice, ran off at Turn Six and his Ferrari team-mate Hamilton reported he had "no pace" in his updated car.

Norris stayed on top, trimming his time, before switching to softs with ‘papaya’ team-mate Piastri slotting in second. Stroll was third, four-tenths adrift ahead of the chasing pack including 'man of the moment' Russell.

"He has been part of our programme for 10 years," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff of Russell.

MERCEDES CONFIRM MAX TALKS

"He’s always performed to expectations and continues to do so.

"These kind of contract discussions end up accelerated in the media, but it’s normal business. Contracts discussions are not held in Town Halls. All is going to plan."

Wolff confirmed he was in contact with Verstappen, but suggested it was not in his mind to replace Russell and stressed that he was also very happy also with Antonelli. Thus most seasoned observers regarded the speculation as merely exploratory.

The Dutchman is contracted to Red Bull until 2028, but with release clauses – that may relate to a possible exit by adviser Helmut Marko amid claims that he could be replaced by four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.

On track, Verstappen delayed his entry by 12 minutes and worked his way into contention, but with 15 minutes remaining he was adrift of the two McLarens by three-tenths with Mercedes and Ferrari struggling to keep pace.

It was another session of few incidents with Tsunoda and Oliver Bearman having brushes with gravel traps and Nico Hulkeberg ran off at Turn One, but few dramas although Hamilton was called to see the stewards for accidentally impeding Antonelli.

