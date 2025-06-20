America's Cup-winning skipper Burling joins Luna Rossa after Team NZ split

(Reuters) - Three-times America's Cup winning helmsman Peter Burling has joined Italian team Luna Rossa after leaving New Zealand ahead of the 2027 edition of sailing's most prestigious competition, the team announced on Friday.

Italy will host the America's Cup for the first time in 2027, with Naples set to stage the 38th edition. Burling, 34, links up with the Italians just two months after ending his long-standing relationship with defenders New Zealand, with whom he won the Cup in 2017 and retained it in 2021 and 2024.

Burling joined Team NZ after winning gold and silver medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics sailing with teammate Blair Tuke. The former New Zealand skipper will support both the sailing operations and technical development at Luna Rossa as they prepare for their latest Cup campaign.

In addition to his three Olympic medals Burling also has six world titles in the 49er class, and is regarded as one of the sport's leading talents.

"I've always loved racing against Luna Rossa and now to join this iconic team is a real honour. The innovation and competitiveness they bring to the Cup has always inspired me," Burling said in a statement.

"I'm grateful for the warm welcome and I'm looking forward to working hard alongside a world-class team, doing my part to help win Luna Rossa's first America's Cup."

CEO of Luna Rossa Max Sirena said, "Even though his exact role has yet to be defined, he will certainly be part of the sailing team, reinforcing Luna Rossa's core leadership group and contributing to key areas of our development program.