NWSL roundup: Surging Wave build withstand Dash's rally

(AFP) - Kenza Dali, Adriana Leon and Maria Sanchez scored goals as the San Diego Wave held on for a 3-2 victory over the host Houston Dash on Friday night.

The Wave (7-3-2, 23 points) led 3-0 early in the second half before the Dash got back into the game on tallies from Barbara Olivieri and Yazmeen Ryan.

San Diego is 6-1-1 over its last eight matches.

Olivieri ignited the comeback bid by Houston (3-7-2, 11 points) with a long goal in the 61st minute. The right-footed blast from well outside the box hit the left goalpost and the ball caromed into the net. Seven minutes later, the Dash struck again as Ryan sent a left-footer into the upper left portion of the net.

Dali got San Diego started in the 17th minute as she sent a right-footed shot into the left corner. In the 36th minute, a Houston misplay gave Hanna Lundkvist the ball and she sent a pass over to Leon, who knocked in a right-footer. Sanchez scored on a header off a cross from Delphine Cascarino in the 51st minute.

The Wave dominated play with a 12-0 edge in corner kicks. Goalie Abby Smith recorded seven saves but the Houston winless streak (0-3-1) stretched to four. San Diego's Kailen Sheridan made one stop.

Esther Gonzalez recorded her fourth brace of the season and Gotham FC snapped a three-game losing streak with the easy win over the Royals at Sandy, Utah.

Jaclin Howell also scored for Gotham (4-5-3, 15 points), who halted a four-game winless stretch (0-3-1). Ann-Katrin Berger had three saves while notching the shutout.

Gonzalez scored on a glancing header in the ninth minute to give Gotham the early lead. She added a penalty kick in the 58th minute to make it 3-0. She leads the NWSL with nine goals.

Howell scored after a long run in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. She booted a right-footed shot into the left corner of the net.
Gotham closed out the match with just nine players after Jess Carter (76th minute) and Howell (sixth minute of second-half stoppage time) received red cards.

Mandy McGlynn had one save for Utah (1-9-2, 5 points), which is 0-6-1 over its past seven matches.

Barbra Banda scored in the 58th minute as Orlando picked up its third straight win by holding off the hosts at San Jose, Calif. 




