Warholm sets world best in 300m hurdles in Oslo Diamond League

Karsten Warholm shattered the previous best time over the newly-official 300m hurdles.

OSLO (AFP) – Norway's Karsten Warholm shattered the previous best time over the newly-official 300m hurdles at the Diamond League meet in Oslo on Thursday.

Warholm battled back down the home straight to time 32.67 seconds, bettering his own 33.05sec set in the opening meet on the circuit in Xiamen, China.

He roared through the line and ripped off his singlet, smacking his chest in delight when he saw the time flash up on the stadium big screen.

The 300m hurdles, an event that was granted official status earlier this year, is yet to have a ratified world record.

Warholm, reigning world champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles, was up against Bislett debutant Rai Benjamin of the USA, the Olympic champion, and Brazil's Alison dos Santos.

The trio's personal bests are the three fastest times ever run in the 400m hurdles. Between them they own the 19 fastest races in the event's history and also won all medals at both the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games.

Crowing rights in the shortened race, however, went to Warholm, much to the delight of the packed-out 15,000-seater Bislett Stadium.

Benjamin faltered as he neared the line, but still had enough to come in second in a personal best of 33.22sec.

Dos Santos, who had beaten Warholm over 400m hurdles in Oslo last season, rounded out the podium in 33.38sec.

