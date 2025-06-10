De Bruyne secures Belgium win over Wales in seven-goal thriller

Kevin De Bruyne spared Belgium's blushes after blowing a 3-0 lead to beat Wales 4-3.

BRUSSELS (Belgium) (AFP) – Kevin De Bruyne spared Belgium's blushes after blowing a 3-0 lead to beat Wales 4-3 and kickstart the Red Devils' 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Monday.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku, Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku inside half an hour had given Belgium a dream start.

Wales, though, rallied through a Harry Wilson penalty, Sorba Thomas and Brennan Johnson to stun the side ranked eighth in the world.

But De Bruyne rode to his nation's rescue, as he has so often in a stellar career, by steering in Tielemans' perfect cross in the 88th minute.

Defeat was Craig Bellamy's first as Wales manager as they fell just short of a national record of 10 matches unbeaten.

However, there remains plenty of positives for Wales' hopes of reaching next year's World Cup.

They sit second in Group J, one point behind North Macedonia, and three in front of Belgium, who have two games in hand.

Only one side will automatically qualify with second earning a place in the play-offs.

After a 1-1 draw at North Macedonia on Friday to begin their qualifying campaign, Rudi Garcia recalled three of his Premier League stars in Leandro Trossard, Amadou Onana and Tielemans and Belgium clicked into gear.

De Bruyne's shot struck the arm of Johnson inside the area to give Lukaku the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot for his 89th international goal.

Tielemans rounded off a brilliant team move for the home side's second moments later as he turned in Maxime De Cuyper's low cross.

A dazzling solo effort from Doku compounded Wales' woes as they seemed set for a second half of damage limitation.

However, Harry Wilson's penalty reduced the visitors' deficit in first half stoppage time after Matz Sels was controversially penalised for a clash with Chris Mepham.

Bellamy's men were right back in the game when Wilson brilliantly picked out Thomas to slot home Wales' second six minutes into the second period.

Johnson's header completed the comeback 21 minutes from time, but the visitors were unable to hold out against Belgium's superior firepower.

Lukaku had a second goal controversially ruled out for the ball being out of play in the build-up after a lengthy VAR review.

That proved to be a mere reprieve for Wales as moments later Tielemans' cross picked out the unmarked De Bruyne to volley in at the back post.

