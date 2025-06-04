Hard to celebrate PSG's Champions League win over Italian colleagues, says Donnarumma

Published On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 23:17:17 PKT

(Reuters) - Gianluigi Donnarumma found it difficult to celebrate Paris St Germain's Champions League win over Inter Milan with so many Italian teammates on the other side, the Italy keeper and captain said on Wednesday.

Donnarumma was a spectator for much of Saturday's final in Munich, with PSG strolling to a 5-0 win, and after the final whistle was seen consoling Inter's shell-shocked players.

The former AC Milan keeper has now joined up with Inter's Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Barella and Davide Frattesi at Italy's training camp ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers and was asked what he said to them.

"Nothing. There was a real heartfelt hug with those teammates after the game and I'm happy about that," Donnarumma told reporters.

"I also struggled to enjoy the Champions League victory to the fullest because on the other side there were my brothers with whom I share a lot.

"Here, we haven't spoken about that match, not even a few jokes. We only spoke about the next two games and giving everything together."

Donnarumma, who has one year left on his PSG contract, has been linked with a move to Inter and was again asked about those media reports after his agent was seen at Inter's headquarters on Wednesday morning.

"I didn't know he was at Inter, I'm fine in Paris and the club will decide on the renewal or not," Donnarumma said.

"I'm ready for anything, but now my first option is Paris because I'm fine, the fans love me and the team loves me. I hope to stay there for many years."

Donnarumma has not always convinced Italian fans and media, despite his penalty shootout saves leading to Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, with the keeper often criticised for errors.

Now, however, he feels he is in the best form of his career, and a lot of that is down to PSG manager Luis Enrique.

"When you return to your own country and you're not welcomed as you deserve, it's not easy," Donnarumma said.

"Now I'm happy to have found confidence, balance and mentality. I am happy to have convinced all Italians.

"With Luis Enrique I found balance on everything. He gave me a lot especially on a mental level."