Sweden's Maja Stark wins 80th US Women's Open

Stark put on a clinical display on Erin Hills course in Wisconsin to become third Swede to win title

Published On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 12:16:38 PKT

CHICAGO (AFP) – Maja Stark captured her first major title in impressive style on Sunday, carding an even-par 72 to win the 80th US Women's Open by two strokes over top-ranked Nelly Korda and Rio Takeda.

Sweden's Stark put on a clinical display on the imposing Erin Hills course in Wisconsin, where back-to-back bogeys to finish her round proved inconsequential as her seven-under total of 281 gave her the victory with room to spare.

She became the third player from Sweden to lift the trophy and the first since Annika Sorenstam won her third in 2006.

"I started shaking a little bit more than I did yesterday, so it was more of a challenge today for sure," Stark said, adding that she was "so tired" after a classic US Open grind.

Leading by one to start the day, Stark opened with five straight pars, benefitting from a lucky break at the fifth when her tee shot scooted through the left rough and settled in the fairway.

She then pushed her lead to two strokes with her first birdie of the day at the par-three sixth, where she rolled in a 21-foot putt.

She gave a stroke back at the seventh, where her tee shot found a fairway bunker, and was clinging to a one-stroke lead when she arrived at the 11th.

That changed in moments however, Stark rattling in a 14-foot birdie putt at 11 shortly after Korda's three-putt bogey at the 13th dropped the American star to five-under, the sequence of events leaving Stark with a three-stroke cushion.

Korda, who started the day three shots adrift, applied pressure with back to back birdies at the seventh and eighth.

After her bogey at 13 she pulled a stroke back at the par-five 14th, where she had a look at eagle but settled for a birdie.

Japan's Hinako Shibuno and Takeda also reached six-under with birdies at the 14th.

American Nelly Korda reacts after a bogey at the final hole of the US Women's Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, where she finished tied for second.



But Stark held her nerve and extended her lead with a birdie of her own at 14, where her second shot from the fairway caught the slope of the green and rolled to a stop 11 feet below the pin.

She left her eagle putt short, but tapped in for a birdie that pushed her lead to three strokes.

Her rivals had already faltered – Shibuno with a double-bogey at 15, Takeda with a bogey at 17 and Korda with a bogey at the last.

Korda posted a one-under-par 71 and was joined on 283 by Takeda, who had three birdies to balance her bogey and a front-nine double bogey in a 72.

'Very complicated'

Stark's nerves were finally showing when she went left off the tee at both the 17th and 18th.

But she limited the damage to bogeys at both – an impressive effort at the treacherous 18th where playing partner Julia Lopez Ramirez took a triple bogey eight that included a shot into the scoring tent.

It was a disappointing day for the 22-year-old Spaniard, who trailed by one to start the day and carded a seven-over 79.

Korda, owner of two major titles, notched her best finish in the US Open, improving on her tie for eighth in 2022.

"Still very complicated," she said of her relationship with the championship. "It's just an absolute heartbreaker.

Korda, 26, remains in search of a first victory since November, when she claimed the seventh LPGA title of her record-setting 2024 campaign.

"Hopefully (I) can kind of build off of this, puting myself in contention at a major and obviously just slipping just short," Korda said. "Hurts a little, but I'm happy with the progress and hopefully I can continue like this."