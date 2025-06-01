Hamza Khan wins Golden Open Squash title in Australia

Khan wrapped up the championship with a commanding 3-0 win in the final

Published On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 23:17:06 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan’s Hamza Khan triumphed in the Men’s Golden Open Squash Championship, held in Kalgoorlie, Australia, after a straight-set victory over Hong Kong’s Ka Hei Ho in the final.

Seeded second in the tournament, Khan wrapped up the championship with a commanding 3-0 win in the final of the $6,000 PSA Challenger Tour event. His performance remained consistent throughout, losing just one game during the entire competition.

He began the event with a solid 3-0 win against Hong Kong’s Lap Man Au. In the quarterfinals, Khan dropped one game against Australia’s Oscar Curtis but recovered quickly to take the match 3-1. He maintained complete control in the semifinal, defeating Hong Kong’s Ming Hong Tang 3-0.

The final at the Ray Finlayson Sporting Club saw Khan dominate once again, overpowering Ka Hei Ho without losing a single game. The victory highlights Khan’s rising status in the international squash circuit.

