Arsenal success can spur Australia to continental title, says Catley

Sports Sports Arsenal success can spur Australia to continental title, says Catley

The game was the first in a two-match series against the South Americans

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 May 2025 09:23:22 PKT

(Reuters) - Defender Steph Catley says her UEFA Women's Champions League title win with Arsenal last week will act as motivation to secure continental glory with Australia when the country hosts the Women's Asian Cup next year.

Catley and compatriots Caitlin Foord and Kyra Cooney-Cross were part of the Arsenal squad that defeated Barcelona in Lisbon last Sunday, before flying to Melbourne to feature in the Matildas' 2-0 win over Argentina on Friday.

The game was the first in a two-match series against the South Americans as the Australians continue preparations for the continent championship in March 2026, when they will attempt to win the Asian title for the first time in 16 years.

"I think it just gives you a little taste of what's possible," Catley said of the Champions League success.

"But to actually do it, it makes me think about my career and the things I really want to achieve, and winning silverware with the Matildas has always been top of my list.

"So, definitely, it makes me hungry. I've got a taste of trophies and (winning the Asian Cup) would mean a lot to me if we were able to do that.

"It's coming up now, it's very close so it's good for the three of us to have the taste of that and be able to lead that hunt for success for our team."

The Australians last won the Women's Asian Cup in 2010 with a victory over North Korea and have since finished as runners-up in 2014 and 2018 before exiting the 2022 edition in the quarter-finals.

And while the Matildas reached the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup on home soil in 2023, they were eliminated in the group phase of the Olympic Games last year, prompting coach Tony Gustavsson's departure.

The Swede has not been replaced on a permanent basis, with Tom Sermanni filling the role in an interim capacity, but Catley is confident the team is moving in the right direction as the Australians continue to unearth new playing talent.

"Maybe it hasn't been the most successful few years but we still believe we can achieve something special," said Catley.

"You see a player like Charli (Grant) come in tonight and she looks like she's been in the team for a few years, and we're still finding gems like that.

"I think coming into a major tournament, that's the most important thing that you can try to do, is have a bit of depth there and some competition."