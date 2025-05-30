Arshad Nadeem storms into Asian Athletics final with 86.34m javelin throw
Sports
SEOUL (Dunya News) – Pakistan's Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has qualified for the javelin throw final of the Asian Athletics Championship 2025.
In Group A of the qualifying round, Arshad Nadeem made a throw of 86.34 meters in his first attempt. On the other hand, Indian athlete Yash threw 76.67 meters in his first attempt.
Pakistan’s Yasir Sultan also secured a place in the final with a throw of 76.07 meters.
Arshad Nadeem's throw of 86.34 meters was the longest in the first attempt of the qualifying round, which earned him a spot in the final of the Asian Athletics Championship.
The javelin throw final in the championship will take place tomorrow, May 31.
It is recalled that Arshad Nadeem won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics by setting a new Olympic record in javelin throw. He achieved this feat with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters, which is also the best performance of his career.