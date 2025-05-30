Arshad Nadeem storms into Asian Athletics final with 86.34m javelin throw

Pakistan's Yasir Sultan also secured a place in the final with a throw of 76.07 meters

SEOUL (Dunya News) – Pakistan's Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has qualified for the javelin throw final of the Asian Athletics Championship 2025.

In Group A of the qualifying round, Arshad Nadeem made a throw of 86.34 meters in his first attempt. On the other hand, Indian athlete Yash threw 76.67 meters in his first attempt.

Arshad Nadeem's throw of 86.34 meters was the longest in the first attempt of the qualifying round, which earned him a spot in the final of the Asian Athletics Championship.

The javelin throw final in the championship will take place tomorrow, May 31.

It is recalled that Arshad Nadeem won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics by setting a new Olympic record in javelin throw. He achieved this feat with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters, which is also the best performance of his career.

