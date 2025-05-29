Pakistan wins gold at Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship

Updated On: Thu, 29 May 2025 14:17:56 PKT

DOHA (Dunya News) — Pakistan secured a gold medal at the Asian Masters Weightlifting Championship held in Doha, as veteran athlete Maqsood Amjad Rathore triumphed in the 96kg category for the 65+ age group.

Rathore lifted a combined total of 125 kilograms — 55kg in the snatch and 70kg in the clean and jerk — clinching the top podium spot for Pakistan.

Ten Pakistani athletes are participating in the championship, which continues in Doha until May 31.