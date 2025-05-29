'Inspired' Swiatek outclasses Raducanu at French Open

Swiatek beat Emma Raducanu to book her ticket to the third round of French Open.

Published On: Thu, 29 May 2025 08:20:29 PKT

PARIS (AFP) – Reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek gave an "inspired" display of clay-court tennis against outclassed former US Open winner Emma Raducanu to book her ticket to the third round of Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Poland's Swiatek swept to a 6-1, 6-2 win in 79 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier where she has lifted the trophy four times -- including for the last three editions.

"Honestly, I just love playing here. This place inspires me and that makes me work harder," she enthused.

For 22-year-old Raducanu it was her first time on the main court at Roland Garros and she could not pull off the hoped-for upset.

"It's a surrounding that she's obviously very comfortable with and she's played in it a lot of times," said Raducanu.

"I think that did emphasise me feeling a bit uncomfortable."

By contrast, Swiatek was in her element as she continues her bid to become the first woman to win four consecutive French Open titles since Suzanne Lenglen 102 years ago.

"From the beginning, I knew what I wanted to do, so I just did it," said the Pole.

"I had a good time on the court, and I felt the game pretty well, so I just went for it," continued Swiatek, who wrapped up victory on her second match point.

After early exits in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome, Swiatek had looked to have lost her feet on clay, slipping to fifth in the world rankings.

But Wednesday's dominant performance now brings the 23-year-old's tally to 23 wins in a row at Roland Garros.

'POSITIVE KICK'

Swiatek got her first break after 21 minutes in to take a 3-1 lead.

She held and broke Raducanu a second time before serving out the first set -- with her first ace of the match.

The punishment continued in the second set with Swiatek collecting another pair of breaks.

Raducanu, looking to reach the third round for the first time, lost her fifth straight meeting against a former major champion.

Swiatek has now beaten the 2021 US Open champion five times in five tries and has yet to drop a set.

The Polish player is now 37-2 at Roland Garros, with her 37 victories in Paris the most among current players.

"For sure coming here to Roland Garros, I feel like I like this place, you know. I always played well here. It gives you some positive kick."

But she warned against excessive expectations as she next plays Romanian world number 60 Jaqueline Cristian, who rallied past Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

"I played two good matches, but I can't expect that, you know, it's all going to be easy now," smiled Swiatek.

"So I hope you guys don't do that, as well. Because you always need to be, like, on your toes and ready for what life brings you.

"And sometimes, yeah, as I said, one day it's going to be good, one day it's not going to be so easy."

Meanwhile Raducanu now turns her focus to the grass court season.

"It was pretty tight and then as it went on she grew confident and I felt a bit exposed.

"It's very difficult to stay with her as she grows in confidence. It just shows the distance I have to improve."

