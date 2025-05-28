Norrie outlasts Medvedev in five sets to reach French Open second round

Sports Sports Norrie outlasts Medvedev in five sets to reach French Open second round

Cameron Norrie ousted former world number one Medvedev in the first round match at the French Open.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 May 2025 08:10:35 PKT

PARIS (AFP) – Britain's Cameron Norrie ousted former world number one Daniil Medvedev in a marathon five-set first round match at the French Open on Tuesday.

Former US Open champion and five-time Grand Slam runner-up Medvedev was dumped out in the first round for the sixth time in Paris, losing 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 in just under four hours.

British number one Norrie, ranked 81, threw his racquet in the air in delight as he claimed his first win in five meetings with the 11th-seeded Russian.

Norrie had battled back from a break down in the decider, surviving after Medvedev had served for the match at 5-4 in the fifth set.

"Disappointed to lose, that I didn't manage to serve it out," said Medvedev.

"It was a great fight. He played well. I didn't play good enough. So that's why I lost."

Norrie said: "Playing Daniil is not easy. It was always going to be a tricky match for me. It was just pure emotion at the end and pure instinct.

"I lost to him two weeks ago. He completely chopped me in Rome. In a Slam, beating him in five sets is impressive for me. I can take a lot of confidence."

Norrie said his semi-final on clay in Geneva last week against 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic had been "really helpful" in preparing for Roland Garros.

"I felt it was just a continuation of that match today. It was like playing the fourth set against Novak in the first set against Daniil.

"I managed to get it over the line, it was a crazy match."

The 29-year-old Medvedev's best finish in Paris was the quarter-finals in 2021.

Norrie, also 29, plays the second round in Paris for the fifth time against Argentina's Federico Gomez who rallied past American Aleksandar Kovacevic 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.

"Massive forehand. Massive serve. I know on his day, he's very tough to beat," said Norrie of 144th-ranked Gomez. "He must be playing well to beat Kovacevic on clay. It's a huge win."

