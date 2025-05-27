Djokovic confident for Roland Garros after 'much needed' 100th title

Tue, 27 May 2025 07:57:38 PKT

PARIS (AFP) – Novak Djokovic says winning his 100th ATP title last week in Geneva was a "much needed" confidence boost ahead of his latest tilt at a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open.

The 38-year-old became just the third man in history to reach a century of tour-level tournament victories after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer on Saturday.

He will face American Mackenzie McDonald in the Roland Garros first round on Tuesday to kick off his bid to break out of a tie with Margaret Court on 24 major singles trophies.

"Obviously winning (the) 100th title, that is a nice milestone, of course, definitely much needed for my game and confidence level coming into Roland Garros," Djokovic told a press conference on Monday.

Djokovic had lost both of his previous matches on clay this season before winning in Switzerland, suffering shock defeats to Alejandro Tabilo and Matteo Arnaldi in Monte Carlo and Madrid respectively.

"It's true that after the Geneva title, I feel more confident," he added.

"I feel more positive about my level of play because I had a lot of concerns regarding my game play, and I needed to reach a level that would be the one that I wanted as I was about to start the biggest tournament here.

"But now, after Geneva, I feel better, I still have a lot of ambitions, I still have high objectives."

Geneva was Djokovic's first tournament since splitting from coach and former rival Andy Murray, following six months working together which failed to produce a title.

The pair were both at Roland Garros on Sunday for a ceremony to celebrate Rafael Nadal's career, and Djokovic said Murray was able to laugh off the end of their partnership.

"He did congratulate me, and he said, 'Now that you have a proper coach, you're winning tournaments'," Djokovic smiled, adding that it was a mutual decision to split.

"I don't know. I didn't take that as a joke. I mean, yeah, of course he was joking."

'THINKING ABOUT END OF ROAD'

Djokovic admitted he did think about when he eventually hangs up his racquet while on Court Philippe Chatrier with Nadal, Murray and Federer.

He is the last active member of the 'Big Four', after Murray and Nadal followed Federer into retirement last year.

"Honestly I was thinking about my end of the road as well last night when we were watching Rafa having his speech," he said.

"Particularly those moments when we were in the back room, the three of us (Djokovic, Federer and Murray), and I was just obviously talking to Federer and Murray about their goodbyes and reminiscing and reflecting on the rivalries.

"Of course part of me is proud that I'm still there, that I'm still going, but at the same time, I still am a bit sad that they're all gone, because those guys were my greatest motivation of why I competed so intensely and for so long."

