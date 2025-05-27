Ronaldo announces Al-Nassr chapter 'over'

Ronaldo indicated on Monday that he could leave Al-Nassr after declaring that a "chapter is over".

PARIS (AFP) – Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo indicated on Monday that he could leave Al-Nassr after declaring that a "chapter is over" hours after the Saudi Pro League finished.

Ronaldo, 40, joined Al-Nassr in 2022 from Manchester United and his contract in Saudi Arabia ends this summer.

A special transfer window runs from June 1-10 to allow the 32 clubs involved in the Club World Cup to sign players.

"This chapter is over," Ronaldo cryptically said on social media with a photo of him in an Al-Nassr shirt.

"The story? Still being written.

"Grateful to all," the former Real Madrid and Juventus attacker added.

Al-Nassr missed out on the Asian Champions League Elite, losing to Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in April's semi-finals and were third in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo ended as the league's top goal scorer on 24.

Last year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said he could end his career wit Al-Nassr.

